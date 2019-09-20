PolySwarm Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $20,380.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00209836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.01212965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017954 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020382 BTC.

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

