Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.45. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 5,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.