Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $6,886,352 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

