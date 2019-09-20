Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,059 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.80% of Pacira Biosciences worth $50,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 180,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.