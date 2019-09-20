Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.84% of Irhythm Technologies worth $55,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 194,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,643 shares during the period.

IRTC stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

