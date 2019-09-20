Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $77.70 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $77,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.94. 2,969,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $159.37 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.89.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.