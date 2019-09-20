Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $163.74 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 764.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,189 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of HCA Healthcare worth $163,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 53,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.73. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.