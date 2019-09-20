Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.96.

PLUG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 5,486,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,110. The stock has a market cap of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

