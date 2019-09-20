Platinum (PLAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Platinum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

