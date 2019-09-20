Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) a $180.00 Price Target

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) received a $180.00 target price from equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.03.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 280,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

