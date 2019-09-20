Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,169 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matthews International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Matthews International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Matthews International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 300,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,483. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

