Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,126 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Interface worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 678.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Interface by 87.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Interface by 288.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 6.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 3,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,394. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $781.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

