Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 388.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 361,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 271.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,457. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $605.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several research firms have commented on RUTH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

