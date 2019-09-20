Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 205.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 199.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.76. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $76.65.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.