Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,304 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.12% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBSS. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

In other news, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 750 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,096.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 3,832 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $365,112.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

