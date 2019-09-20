Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.40. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 9,211.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

