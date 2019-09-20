Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,509. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.