Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,464,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500,298 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,095,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 225,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.