Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,600 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 172.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,695. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.