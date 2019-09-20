Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 96,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

KRG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,682. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

