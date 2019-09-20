Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $350,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 12,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,897. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

