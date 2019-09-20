Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

PEB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

