Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPDF. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in PPDAI Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 6,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. PPDAI Group Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 52.42% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF).

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.