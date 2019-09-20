Photon Hits Market Cap of $86,421.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $86,421.00 and $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,161.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.69 or 0.02131965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.28 or 0.03092105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00730700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00727140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00477900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,369,118,091 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

