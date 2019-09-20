Phonecoin (PHON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Phonecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Phonecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $11,443.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 112,449,459 coins and its circulating supply is 112,049,209 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

