Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Down 6.7%

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.