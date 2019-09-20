Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, 6,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Petrogress Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

