Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.14

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and traded as low as $34.13. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period.

