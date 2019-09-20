Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of C&J Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $134,000.

CJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of C&J Energy Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.41. C&J Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

