Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 41,200 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1,736.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,449,000 after purchasing an additional 322,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 144,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $38,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $1,184,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $3,767,627 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

