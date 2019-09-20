Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,662. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

