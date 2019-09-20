Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $214,000 Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 248,988 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Nomad Foods by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 184,148 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,462,000 after purchasing an additional 277,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 19,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

