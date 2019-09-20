Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 63,822 Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 4,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706. Bicycle Therapeutics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

