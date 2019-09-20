PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $1,381,950.00. Insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $3,879,040 in the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.