Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.44. Town Centre Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

