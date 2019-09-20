Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 659 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 629.51. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97).

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

