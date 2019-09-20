Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
LON SAFE opened at GBX 659 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 629.51. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
