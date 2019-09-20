Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,247 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,687. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

