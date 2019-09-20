Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 429,547 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 429,547 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of GAP worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAP by 41,760.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

