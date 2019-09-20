Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 23,670 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 80.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,379,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of NXST traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.89. 17,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

