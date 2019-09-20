Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.84 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of TransUnion worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.72. 15,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other TransUnion news, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $4,101,144.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,619.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock worth $20,255,965 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

