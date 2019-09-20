Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of STMicroelectronics worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.54. 120,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,826. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

