Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 17.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

BAE SYS PLC/S Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.