Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $241,910.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Parachute has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $241,910.00 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,860,355 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

