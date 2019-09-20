OST Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. OST has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDCM, Upbit and Huobi. Over the last week, OST has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,550,491 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

