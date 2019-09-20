Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 14.7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price shot up 14.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.71, 220,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 95,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 860,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,156,791.00. Also, Director Alan A. Ades bought 105,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $472,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,896,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,535,253.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,521,603 shares of company stock worth $8,499,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 36.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $210,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 716.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

