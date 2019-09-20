O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORLY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $408.92.

ORLY stock traded up $10.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $400.00. 161,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,142. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

