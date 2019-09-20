Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $111.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.30.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $101.68 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.