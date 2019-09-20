ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$84.28 and last traded at C$83.13, approximately 63,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 150,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEX from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get ONEX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.