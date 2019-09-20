Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Set at $35.00 by HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a $35.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMER. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 291,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,122. Omeros has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omeros by 16,167.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

