Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

